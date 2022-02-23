GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Police are seeking information regarding a bar fight that may have killed a man in St. Lawrence County.

According to the Gouverneur Police Department, in the afternoon on February 13, officers and the Gouverneur Volunteer Rescue Squad were called to an Apartment Building in Gouverneur for a report of a male unconscious and not breathing.

Upon arrival, the male, later identified as 39-year-old Andrew D. Johnston of Gouverneur, was confirmed to be dead.

An investigation determined that Johnston was involved in a fight earlier that day at approximately 1:36 a.m. at the Serendipity Bar on William Street in Gouverneur.

However, an autopsy was performed by Lourdes Hospital Medical Examiner Dr. Rober Stoppacher and the cause and manner of death are both pending further investigation.

Subsequently, the Gouverneur Police Department is working with the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s office and is seeking additional information. Police confirmed that there is no threat to the public.

Those with information on this incident are asked to contact the Gouverneur Police Department at 315-287-212.