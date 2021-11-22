Gov. Hochul leads in early New York Governor race poll

October 7, 2021 – New York City – Governor Kathy Hochul joins a virtual conference with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont to take action to help prevent gun violence. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of the Governor)

NEW YORK (WETM) – A new Data for Progress poll published by Politico shows New York Governor Kathy Hochul with a sizeable lead over New York Attorney General Letitia James in the 2022 gubernatorial race.

The poll finds Governor Hochul with the highest favorability ratings (+40 net favorability) followed closely by Attorney General James (+37 net favorability) and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (+28 net favorability).

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and outgoing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio hold negative net favorability in the eyes of New York likely Democratic primary voters, with approval ratings of -6 points and -26 points, respectively.

In the polling of who Democratic voters would vote for among the likely candidates in a primary, Hochul leads the field with 36 percent, followed by James at 22 percent.

Cuomo follows in third with 15 percent and Williams comes in fourth at seven percent.

Congressman Tom Suozzi, who enters the race with 65 percent of voters not knowing enough to have an opinion on him, is fifth in the race with six percent of the vote. de Blasio finishes last with three percent, followed by 11 percent undecided.

In a field without Cuomo, Hochul gains an additional three points of support, while James gains

two points. The third-place finisher in the poll is “Not sure,” with 16 percent of voters undecided.

The other candidates again trail in the single digits.

In a hypothetical head-to-head matchup between Hochul and James, Hochul maintains a 11 point lead over James with 19 percent of voters undecided.

In a head-to-head matchup against Cuomo, Hochul carrys an overwhelming 64 percent of the vote with nine percent undecided.

From November 16 to 17, 2021, Data for Progress conducted a survey of 528 likely Democratic

primary voters in New York using SMS text-to-web to contact voters. The poll carrys a margin for error at +/- 4 percent.

The Data for Progress poll comes six weeks after a Marist poll found Hochul carrying 44 percent of the vote followed by James’ 28 percent and Williams at 15 percent.