Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“As we expected, we have found three additional cases of the omicron variant in New York State. Now is the time to get your flu shot, get vaccinated, and if you’re fully vaccinated, get your booster if you haven’t already,” Governor Hochul said. “As we begin to add a layer of clothing to stay warm from the cold weather, getting your booster will give you the gift of an added layer of protection against severe illness from COVID-19. We are not defenseless against COVID-19 and its variants, we have the tools to beat it.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 207,831
  • Total Positive – 9,907
  • Percent Positive – 4.77%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.85%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,198 (+91)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 494
  • Patients in ICU – 616 (+21)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 328 (+19)
  • Total Discharges – 216,980 (+371)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 42
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,715
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,354
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 30,312,870
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 148,236
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 758,165
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 91.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 81.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

RegionWednesday, December 1, 2021Thursday, December 2, 2021Friday, December 3, 2021
Capital Region55.7460.3166.51
Central New York49.6756.0861.60
Finger Lakes61.5366.7573.51
Long Island41.6347.4452.50
Mid-Hudson29.8733.1736.88
Mohawk Valley64.1770.7777.18
New York City18.6620.4222.44
North Country62.5368.4073.75
Southern Tier56.7163.2671.33
Western New York68.8873.0680.43
Statewide36.1139.7343.81

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionWednesday, December 1, 2021Thursday, December 2, 2021Friday, December 3, 2021
Capital Region8.15%8.17%8.05%
Central New York8.12%8.41%7.98%
Finger Lakes10.69%10.89%10.58%
Long Island5.50%5.83%5.90%
Mid-Hudson3.98%4.26%4.37%
Mohawk Valley8.90%9.31%8.74%
New York City2.10%2.23%2.25%
North Country9.36%9.67%9.22%
Southern Tier6.49%6.77%6.50%
Western New York10.92%11.32%11.15%
Statewide4.61%4.85%4.85%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCWednesday, December 1, 2021Thursday, December 2, 2021Friday, December 3, 2021
Bronx2.02%2.15%2.24%
Kings1.89%1.97%2.04%
New York1.61%1.67%1.62%
Queens2.70%2.94%2.92%
Richmond3.45%3.71%3.73%

Yesterday, 9,907 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,744,781. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany35,159176
Allegany6,19145
Broome28,853123
Cattaraugus10,33783
Cayuga9,95149
Chautauqua15,521111
Chemung13,197102
Chenango5,72748
Clinton8,34970
Columbia5,88038
Cortland6,19430
Delaware4,62549
Dutchess38,515159
Erie128,371961
Essex3,07314
Franklin5,63052
Fulton8,04043
Genesee8,94980
Greene5,07820
Hamilton525
Herkimer8,58730
Jefferson11,73679
Lewis4,31618
Livingston7,45957
Madison7,61451
Monroe100,149639
Montgomery7,40653
Nassau229,198688
Niagara29,625205
NYC1,142,2072,265
Oneida33,993197
Onondaga60,869312
Ontario12,079105
Orange63,182188
Orleans5,73054
Oswego14,61198
Otsego5,57441
Putnam13,33545
Rensselaer17,938127
Rockland55,960116
Saratoga25,582199
Schenectady19,78087
Schoharie2,81622
Schuyler2,00718
Seneca3,40040
St. Lawrence13,331119
Steuben12,958100
Suffolk259,340830
Sullivan9,90373
Tioga6,54831
Tompkins7,62568
Ulster19,46872
Warren7,62162
Washington6,98976
Wayne10,65895
Westchester149,446322
Wyoming5,51552
Yates2,06120

Yesterday, 42 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,715. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

New Deaths by 
County of Residence 
Albany2
Allegany1
Bronx4
Cattaraugus1
Delaware1
Erie5
Franklin1
Kings5
Monroe2
Nassau1
Niagara2
Oneida3
Onondaga1
Queens3
Schenectady1
Steuben1
Suffolk2
Warren2
Washington2
Wyoming2

Yesterday, 25,606 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 25,530 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region803,9371,216
Central New York618,223571
Finger Lakes819,1721,106
Long Island2,021,4843,128
Mid-Hudson1,575,6922,911
Mohawk Valley310,653338
New York City7,251,47014,221
North Country288,707382
Southern Tier416,204432
Western New York899,8951,301
Statewide15,005,43725,606

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region723,6771,795
Central New York564,8591,011
Finger Lakes748,4761,311
Long Island1,792,9572,723
Mid-Hudson1,376,3502,751
Mohawk Valley285,567423
New York City6,447,84212,589
North Country257,433340
Southern Tier379,8281,101
Western New York813,8741,486
Statewide13,390,86325,530

