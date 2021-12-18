Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“This is not like the beginning of the pandemic. We are prepared for the winter surge because we have the tools at our disposal,” Governor Hochul said. “Getting vaccinated, getting the booster and wearing a mask are critical to avoiding getting seriously ill from COVID-19, so don’t take a chance. We will continue to work with local partners to make vaccines, boosters and testing more widely available. Let’s all celebrate the holiday season with our friends and family safely this year.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 290,930

Total Positive – 21,908

Percent Positive – 7.53%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.29%

Patient Hospitalization – 3,909 (+70)

Patients Newly Admitted – 578

Patients in ICU – 745 (+14)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 437 (+2)

Total Discharges – 222,778 (+471)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 59

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,492

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,252

Total vaccine doses administered – 32,236,194

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 135,121

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 1,050,138

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 87.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 79.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 94.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 76.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 68.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Thursday, December 16, 2021 Friday, December 17, 2021 Capital Region 58.08 58.15 59.25 Central New York 65.10 64.62 67.44 Finger Lakes 56.25 55.35 57.62 Long Island 77.86 87.01 93.69 Mid-Hudson 52.92 58.04 63.30 Mohawk Valley 74.21 75.56 76.30 New York City 53.75 65.95 79.12 North Country 61.51 62.30 59.40 Southern Tier 96.54 102.54 103.99 Western New York 62.21 59.73 58.00 Statewide 60.66 67.84 75.29

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Thursday, December 16, 2021 Friday, December 17, 2021 Capital Region 6.34% 6.59% 6.67% Central New York 7.58% 7.55% 8.20% Finger Lakes 8.18% 8.18% 8.26% Long Island 7.53% 8.19% 8.73% Mid-Hudson 5.02% 5.48% 5.76% Mohawk Valley 7.85% 8.00% 8.20% New York City 3.56% 4.39% 5.23% North Country 7.23% 8.04% 7.61% Southern Tier 6.70% 6.97% 6.76% Western New York 9.29% 9.24% 9.05% Statewide 5.11% 5.73% 6.29%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Thursday, December 16, 2021 Friday, December 17, 2021 Bronx 3.15% 3.83% 4.73% Kings 3.41% 4.25% 5.12% New York 3.45% 4.49% 5.45% Queens 3.81% 4.53% 5.24% Richmond 4.70% 5.26% 5.71%

Yesterday, 21,908 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,917,716. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 192* Albany 37,379 218 – Allegany 6,686 32 – Broome 31,080 213 1 Cattaraugus 11,022 48 – Cayuga 10,665 52 – Chautauqua 16,719 70 – Chemung 14,159 93 – Chenango 6,297 47 – Clinton 9,046 77 – Columbia 6,380 24 – Cortland 6,679 38 – Delaware 5,095 32 – Dutchess 40,839 274 1 Erie 136,422 496 – Essex 3,373 27 – Franklin 6,098 28 – Fulton 8,632 41 – Genesee 9,630 63 – Greene 5,510 82 – Hamilton 573 8 – Herkimer 9,367 46 – Jefferson 12,609 36 – Lewis 4,591 5 – Livingston 8,040 64 – Madison 8,341 61 – Monroe 106,085 483 – Montgomery 7,919 34 – Nassau 243,769 1,756 8 Niagara 31,883 159 – NYC 1,208,786 11,589 41 Oneida 36,455 216 4 Onondaga 64,961 394 1 Ontario 13,136 99 – Orange 66,794 383 – Orleans 6,177 22 – Oswego 15,970 108 – Otsego 6,202 44 – Putnam 14,215 96 – Rensselaer 19,331 109 – Rockland 58,012 306 – Saratoga 27,776 208 – Schenectady 21,015 101 – Schoharie 3,180 40 – Schuyler 2,235 22 – Seneca 3,697 36 – St. Lawrence 14,440 79 – Steuben 14,001 87 – Suffolk 276,158 1,785 16 Sullivan 10,688 71 – Tioga 7,145 47 – Tompkins 9,765 215 117 Ulster 20,642 111 – Warren 8,281 58 – Washington 7,684 43 – Wayne 11,610 80 – Westchester 156,313 904 3 Wyoming 5,903 28 – Yates 2,256 20 – Unknown – – –

Yesterday, 59 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 47,492. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 2 Bronx 2 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 2 Chautauqua 1 Chemung 1 Erie 7 Fulton 1 Kings 5 Lewis 1 Livingston 1 Manhattan 2 Monroe 1 Montgomery 1 Nassau 2 Oneida 4 Onondaga 4 Ontario 1 Orange 1 Oswego 1 Queens 1 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 1 Saratoga 4 Schoharie 2 Steuben 1 Suffolk 5 Sullivan 1 Ulster 1 Westchester 1

Yesterday, 27,804 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,813 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 928,270 2,229 Central New York 623,855 764 Finger Lakes 829,019 978 Long Island 2,054,508 3,933 Mid-Hudson 1,604,783 2,998 Mohawk Valley 313,982 323 New York City 7,430,635 14,244 North Country 291,771 319 Southern Tier 422,186 683 Western New York 912,242 1,333 Statewide 15,411,251 27,804

People with complete vaccine series: