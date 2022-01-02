Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“New Yorkers returning to schools and workplaces on the first weekday of 2022 should take every possible precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “We all know the tools that keep us safe: vaccines, boosters, masks, and tests. Let’s all do our part and take these common-sense precautions, so New York can defeat the winter surge and come back stronger than before.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 275,563
  • Total Positive – 62,526
  • Percent Positive – 22.69%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 20.87%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 8,773 (+322)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,518
  • Patients in ICU – 1133 (+21)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 567 (+13)
  • Total Discharges – 233,423 (+1,239)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 83
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,581
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,242
  • otal vaccine doses administered – 33,766,807
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 25,649
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 661,258
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region  Thursday, December 30, 2021  Friday, December 31, 2021  Saturday, January 1, 2022  
Capital Region  109.33  123.60  139.86  
Central New York  107.14  130.52  143.07  
Finger Lakes  86.33  104.13  115.26  
Long Island  321.72  348.88  374.87  
Mid-Hudson  233.52  260.99  284.44  
Mohawk Valley  85.34  105.94  116.60  
New York City  387.27  419.08  439.23  
North Country  64.27  74.60  84.42  
Southern Tier  91.08  105.03  118.63  
Western New York  121.42  139.32  151.13  
Statewide  271.60  297.74  316.80  

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region  Thursday, December 30, 2021  Friday, December 31, 2021  Saturday, January 1, 2022  
Capital Region  13.41%  14.56%  15.45%  
Central New York  13.04%  14.91%  15.45%  
Finger Lakes  13.91%  15.68%  16.22%  
Long Island  20.75%  22.69%  24.16%  
Mid-Hudson  16.97%  19.35%  20.79%  
Mohawk Valley  11.37%  12.58%  12.84%  
New York City  18.58%  20.56%  21.69%  
North Country  10.51%  11.94%  12.43%  
Southern Tier  11.11%  12.24%  13.07%  
Western New York  15.02%  16.42%  17.13%  
Statewide  17.91%  19.79%  20.87%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC  Thursday, December 30, 2021  Friday, December 31, 2021  Saturday, January 1, 2022  
Bronx  22.99%  25.50%  26.86%  
Kings  17.72%  19.42%  20.58%  
New York  15.62%  17.36%  18.11%  
Queens  19.78%  21.74%  22.82%  
Richmond  19.49%  21.44%  22.84%

Yesterday, 62,526 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 3,617,566. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County  Total Positive  New Positive  
Albany  42,229  521  
Allegany  7,023  18  
Broome  34,296  370  
Cattaraugus  11,612  39  
Cayuga  11,622  71  
Chautauqua  17,963  140  
Chemung  15,384  102  
Chenango  6,837  52  
Clinton  10,170  113  
Columbia  7,114  53  
Cortland  7,444  67  
Delaware  5,605  50  
Dutchess  47,166  702  
Erie  152,780  1,518  
Essex  3,825  66  
Franklin  6,549  49  
Fulton  9,163  42  
Genesee  10,332  64  
Greene  6,286  51  
Hamilton  635  5  
Herkimer  10,313  67  
Jefferson  13,437  83  
Lewis  4,810  15  
Livingston  8,636  31  
Madison  9,306  69  
Monroe  116,228  987  
Montgomery  8,506  37  
Nassau  308,406  6,040  
Niagara  35,216  350  
NYC  1,630,332  35,650  
Oneida  39,998  248  
Onondaga  72,921  748  
Ontario  14,386  84  
Orange  79,133  1,242  
Orleans  6,533  16  
Oswego  17,574  120  
Otsego  6,733  41  
Putnam  17,569  309  
Rensselaer  21,708  267  
Rockland  69,087  846  
Saratoga  31,796  396  
Schenectady  23,195  320  
Schoharie  3,503  33  
Schuyler  2,450  13  
Seneca  4,049  38  
St. Lawrence  15,370  74  
Steuben  14,875  82  
Suffolk  332,956  5,918  
Sullivan  12,747  186  
Tioga  7,827  66  
Tompkins  11,888  177  
Ulster  22,855  259  
Warren  9,336  115  
Washington  8,502  89  
Wayne  12,530  64  
Westchester  190,046  3,307  
Wyoming  6,345  35  
Yates  2,429  11  
Total  3,617,566  62,526

Yesterday, 83 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 48,581. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County  New Deaths  
Bronx 
Broome 
Chautauqua 
Dutchess 
Erie 
Franklin 
Fulton 
Genesee 
Kings 13 
Manhattan 
Monroe 
Nassau 
Niagara 
Oneida 
Onondaga 
Ontario 
Orleans 
Queens 
Rockland 
Schenectady 
Seneca 
Steuben 
Suffolk 13 
Warren 
Westchester 

A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region   Cumulative
Total  		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region  940,684  -18*  
Central New York  629,587  54  
Finger Lakes  838,394  102  
Long Island  2,090,736  -2,665*  
Mid-Hudson  1,635,835  -1,233*  
Mohawk Valley  316,889  36  
New York City  7,649,413  2,554  
North Country  294,556  50  
Southern Tier  427,007  8  
Western New York  925,212  77  
Statewide  15,748,313  -1,035*  

People with complete vaccine series:

Region   Cumulative
Total  		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region  856,521  94  
Central New York  581,293  108  
Finger Lakes  773,125  119  
Long Island  1,845,890  36  
Mid-Hudson  1,426,088  166  
Mohawk Valley  292,830  45  
New York City  6,695,786  2,537  
North Country  265,483  54  
Southern Tier  389,917  40  
Western New York  843,887  146  
Statewide  13,970,820  3,345  

Booster/Additional Shots:

Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7  days 
Capital Region 359,603 577 23,405 
Central New York 226,564 412 15,661 
Finger Lakes 363,112 520 22,615 
Long Island 686,037 1,113 51,926 
Mid-Hudson 556,819 703 40,923 
Mohawk Valley 124,422 237 8,130 
New York City 1,732,590 10,313 176,175 
North Country 105,798 169 7,446 
Southern Tier 166,010 226 11,709 
Western New York 403,575 586 24,017 
Statewide 4,724,530 14,856 382,007

