NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.
“Thanks to New Yorkers stepping up, we continue to see numbers trending in the right direction,” Governor Hochul said. “But we must remain vigilant in order to continue the progress we have made against COVID-19. Parents and guardians, please talk to your pediatrician or health care provider about getting your children vaccinated and boosted. The vaccine is safe, effective and the best way to keep our communities safe from this virus.”
Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 67,714
- Total Positive – 1,060
- Percent Positive – 1.57%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.51%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,507 (-13)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 125
- Patients in ICU – 251 (-7)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 138 (-1)
- Total Discharges – 287,343 (+115)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 17
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,869
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,541
- Total vaccine doses administered – 37,149,364
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 13,495
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 131,994
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.7%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|REGION
|Saturday, March 5, 2022
|Sunday, March 6, 2022
|Monday, March 7, 2022
|Capital Region
|11.60
|11.65
|11.40
|Central New York
|20.89
|20.39
|20.19
|Finger Lakes
|7.46
|7.02
|6.92
|Long Island
|7.17
|7.10
|6.69
|Mid-Hudson
|9.49
|9.43
|9.30
|Mohawk Valley
|11.42
|11.27
|11.04
|New York City
|8.51
|8.55
|8.50
|North Country
|18.41
|18.38
|18.11
|Southern Tier
|15.80
|15.28
|15.14
|Western New York
|9.05
|8.68
|8.36
|Statewide
|9.59
|9.50
|9.33
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Saturday, March 5, 2022
|Sunday, March 6, 2022
|Monday, March 7, 2022
|Capital Region
|2.77%
|2.69%
|2.66%
|Central New York
|4.56%
|4.46%
|4.39%
|Finger Lakes
|2.19%
|2.06%
|2.07%
|Long Island
|1.62%
|1.62%
|1.57%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.72%
|1.73%
|1.69%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.26%
|2.22%
|2.18%
|New York City
|1.03%
|1.03%
|1.02%
|North Country
|3.90%
|3.79%
|3.69%
|Southern Tier
|2.51%
|2.41%
|2.41%
|Western New York
|2.59%
|2.39%
|2.27%
|Statewide
|1.56%
|1.54%
|1.51%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Saturday, March 5, 2022
|Sunday, March 6, 2022
|Monday, March 7, 2022
|Bronx
|0.78%
|0.79%
|0.76%
|Kings
|0.96%
|0.95%
|0.93%
|New York
|1.29%
|1.32%
|1.33%
|Queens
|0.96%
|0.94%
|0.94%
|Richmond
|1.16%
|1.19%
|1.19%
Yesterday 1,060 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,916,461. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|58,162
|19
|Allegany
|8,830
|4
|Broome
|44,529
|12
|Cattaraugus
|15,240
|11
|Cayuga
|15,706
|7
|Chautauqua
|23,390
|7
|Chemung
|21,046
|10
|Chenango
|9,173
|4
|Clinton
|16,417
|12
|Columbia
|9,910
|1
|Cortland
|10,334
|3
|Delaware
|7,580
|2
|Dutchess
|63,340
|11
|Erie
|206,287
|52
|Essex
|5,484
|2
|Franklin
|9,175
|6
|Fulton
|12,318
|10
|Genesee
|13,544
|2
|Greene
|8,463
|1
|Hamilton
|842
|4
|Herkimer
|13,576
|6
|Jefferson
|19,683
|11
|Lewis
|6,101
|1
|Livingston
|11,498
|1
|Madison
|12,761
|3
|Monroe
|149,607
|24
|Montgomery
|11,705
|4
|Nassau
|399,090
|50
|Niagara
|47,342
|16
|NYC
|2,277,244
|393
|Oneida
|52,335
|17
|Onondaga
|107,847
|91
|Ontario
|19,554
|4
|Orange
|105,605
|16
|Orleans
|8,535
|1
|Oswego
|25,155
|20
|Otsego
|9,686
|2
|Putnam
|23,351
|3
|Rensselaer
|30,968
|8
|Rockland
|91,337
|16
|Saratoga
|45,322
|24
|Schenectady
|32,440
|5
|Schoharie
|4,919
|–
|Schuyler
|3,390
|–
|Seneca
|5,779
|9
|St. Lawrence
|20,632
|9
|Steuben
|19,601
|9
|Suffolk
|423,258
|34
|Sullivan
|18,218
|2
|Tioga
|10,527
|7
|Tompkins
|17,596
|12
|Ulster
|30,959
|10
|Warren
|13,337
|12
|Washington
|11,893
|3
|Wayne
|16,944
|8
|Westchester
|247,344
|46
|Wyoming
|8,233
|1
|Yates
|3,319
|2
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|103
|64
|62.1%
|39
|37.9%
|Central New York
|51
|26
|51.0%
|25
|49.0%
|Finger Lakes
|233
|89
|38.2%
|144
|61.8%
|Long Island
|220
|85
|38.6%
|135
|61.4%
|Mid-Hudson
|111
|42
|37.8%
|69
|62.2%
|Mohawk Valley
|41
|24
|58.5%
|17
|41.5%
|New York City
|514
|204
|39.7%
|310
|60.3%
|North Country
|57
|23
|40.4%
|34
|59.6%
|Southern Tier
|70
|29
|41.4%
|41
|58.6%
|Western New York
|107
|55
|51.4%
|52
|48.6%
|Statewide
|1,507
|641
|42.5%
|866
|57.5%
Yesterday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,869. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|2
|Chautauqua
|1
|Chenango
|1
|Erie
|2
|Greene
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Kings
|2
|Nassau
|1
|New York
|2
|Onondaga
|1
|Queens
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Grand Total
|17
Yesterday, 3,403 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,600 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|966,468
|241
|Central New York
|646,689
|104
|Finger Lakes
|864,863
|117
|Long Island
|2,185,965
|467
|Mid-Hudson
|1,707,124
|484
|Mohawk Valley
|325,374
|44
|New York City
|8,018,358
|1,524
|North Country
|304,397
|204
|Southern Tier
|439,817
|52
|Western New York
|955,382
|166
|Statewide
|16,414,437
|3,403
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|884,005
|224
|Central New York
|598,129
|95
|Finger Lakes
|801,767
|141
|Long Island
|1,942,226
|609
|Mid-Hudson
|1,496,288
|528
|Mohawk Valley
|302,678
|56
|New York City
|7,106,375
|1,545
|North Country
|275,578
|130
|Southern Tier
|402,760
|74
|Western New York
|877,887
|198
|Statewide
|14,687,693
|3,600
Booster/Additional Shots:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Increase over past 7 days
|Capital Region
|458,857
|353
|3,016
|Central New York
|306,529
|265
|1,692
|Finger Lakes
|479,123
|316
|2,690
|Long Island
|1,120,136
|880
|12,735
|Mid-Hudson
|854,838
|865
|10,349
|Mohawk Valley
|163,569
|152
|1,139
|New York City
|2,917,172
|2,914
|36,495
|North Country
|144,237
|159
|966
|Southern Tier
|218,665
|180
|1,593
|Western New York
|521,355
|366
|3,124
|Statewide
|7,184,481
|6,450
|73,799