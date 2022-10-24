NEWFIELD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On October 9th, New York State Troopers were dispatched to a report of a dispute on Ward Boulevard in the Town of Newfield.
Troopers determined that Cypress Jana V. Hill, age 25 of Groton, entered a residence by kicking the door open and then threatened a victim with a knife. Hill was released after the incident.
Again, on October 10th, troopers were dispatched to a report that Hill menaced the same person with a knife near the intersection of Millard Hill and Elmira Road.
Hill was arrested on October 14th and charged with the following:
- Burglary in the First Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (Felony)
- Menacing in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor)
She was processed at State Police Ithaca and transported to the Tompkins County Jail for arraignment.