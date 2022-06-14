HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Fort Schuyler Paranormal and Adirondack Park Paranormal Society’s have announced that they will be giving a special ‘Haunted Ghost Tour’ of the Herkimer 1834 Jail on July 23rd.

The tour will take place from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm with tour guides from the Fort Schuyler Paranormal Society and the Adirondack Park Paranormal Society and will feature Paranormal Investigator and author Dennis Webster, who will be available for a book signing as well.

Visitors will hear the results of a recent ‘ghost hunt’ and seance that occurred within the bowels of the inmate cells given to you by the team of paranormal investigators and mediums.

For more information and/or to purchase tickets, please call 315-867-5036 or email friends1834@aol.com.

All the proceeds from this event go to support the renovation of the historic 1834 Herkimer County Jail.