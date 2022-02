HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer Police Department is asking for public assistance with their search for a missing girl.

Lena Johnson is around 5 feet tall and 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing black/gray clothing.

If have seen her, know her location, or have any information, please contact the Herkimer Police at 315-866-4330.