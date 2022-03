GATES, N.Y. (WWTI) — State Police responded to an accident involving a tractor-trailer around 1:10 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a press release from NYSP, a tractor-trailer overturned due to high winds on the I-490 westbound near the Buffalo Road exit in the town of Gates. Troopers said that there were no reported injuries and that the road will be closed for approximately two hours.

NYSP advised motorists to avoid the area.