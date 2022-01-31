How tensions between Ukraine and Russia could impact your wallet

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine continue, the tensions, combined with other factors, could have an impact on your wallet. With a slew of geopolitical issues in major oil producing countries, gas prices continue to rise across the Capital Region.

According to data from GasBuddy, filling up in Albany costs over 7 cents more on average per gallon than this time last week, with the average price at the pump up to $3.56. That’s more than a dollar difference from last year and over a dime since last month.

A spike in prices driven by rising costs in crude oil, “A barrel of West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil now at $88 a barrel, that’s the highest since 2014. All of this really being fueled by geopolitical tensions,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy explained.

Those tensions include the continued situation in Eastern Europe. With more than 100,000 Russian troops near its border with Ukraine, the fear of an invasion is having ripple effects on the oil industry.

“Russia’s the second largest oil producer in the world. And though we don’t necessarily rely on them, it’s a global commodity. If Russia doesn’t ship somebody else crude oil, that somebody else may come to US producers. We’re all tied together by global supply and demand,” said De Haan.

If Russia does invade, De Haan says the impact on your wallet could be even more significant, “If something does happen with Russia invading Ukraine that disrupts the flow of oil from Russia, it’s not going to be a year that any of us want to face at the pump.”

These issues, combined with the continued supply chain disruptions from the pandemic, could mean even higher prices when demand picks back up in the summer.

“In fact, by the time we roll around to Memorial Day, prices in Albany and nationally could eclipse the $4 mark,” De Haan said, noting that it’s been over a decade since the nationwide average creeped above $4.

But, as oil prices continue to rise, De Haan says that should eventually incentivize oil producers to raise production, something that should lead to lower prices at the pump.

On top of the ongoing situation along the Ukraine-Russia border, geopolitical tensions in other major oil producers, including Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates and Libya, are also causing the cost of crude oil to go up.