KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is at the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office in Kingston. She’s announced the takedown of a drug ring throughout the Hudson Valley, from Saratoga County to New Paltz.

Several individuals were arrested, and James said officials took custody of drug dealing paraphernalia and assault weapons. Among the bust were over 11 kilogramss of cocaine worth $1.2 million, plus other drugs, guns, and $100,000 in cash. She said the drug ring included heroin and meth pressed into pill form to resemble prescription pain killers and antianxiety medication.

A dozen individuals were arrested in the operation. Stick with NEWS10 for more on this story as it develops.