Ian Anderson visits National Baseball Hall of Fame to see World Series exhibit

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ian Anderson isn’t a hall of famer, yet.

The young pitcher — known for his clutch postseason play early in his career — could be on his way, and now he’s getting a taste of what it’s like.

The Shenendehowa grad is now forever enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame after he and the Atlanta Braves donated his ball and cap from his game three World Series win.

“This is baseball history, and this is going to be part of baseball history forever,” Anderson said. “I think it’s kind of setting in a little bit more, kind of, just what we were able to accomplish.”

Those items from Anderson made history thanks to the former Plainsmen pitching five no-hit innings on baseball’s biggest stage. Ian only wore the cap on that late October evening in Atlanta.

“We were joking around about it because it’s a pretty pristine hat,” Anderson said. “I think they pulled it out of the box, and I wore it for the game and now it’s here.”

Growing up about 90 minutes away, Anderson is no stranger to Cooperstown.

“We played Cooperstown Dreams Park twice,” Anderson said. “That’s still something that, there’s some families here that were a part of that and that’s something we still all talk about.”

So much history of America’s pasttime within these walls, and the pride of Shen is now forever a part of it all.

“Just being able to walk around, like I said, see all the history and to now be a part of that is pretty cool,” Anderson said.

Ian’s ball and cap, Joc’s pearls, Max’s cleats, just a few items immortalized from a special Braves championship run.

“Definitely going to send a little video or picture, and I’m sure they’ll all be pretty excited to see their stuff and know that I came up here to check it out,” Anderson said.