MORRIS, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) — Officials are investigating the discovery of unidentified human remains found in a remote part of Morris in Otsego County.

The New York State Police report that the remains are those of an adult female who was approximately 4’9″- 4’11” in height. The woman was wearing Adidas brand jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Investigators also found an adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace.

Courtesy of NYSP

Courtesy of NYSP

Courtesy of NYSP

The New York State Police seek to identify the woman so they can notify her family and investigate any potential crime.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the New York State Police at 607-561-7400 and reference case #10972590.