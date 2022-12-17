ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a report of an armed home invasion that occurred last night.

On 12/16/2022 at about 23:19 hours, Ithaca Police Department Officers responded to the 400 block of

Spencer Road, for a home invasion that had just occurred. The caller reported at least 4-5 black males that came into the apartment building all wearing Halloween style masks armed with guns.

The male suspects entered a residence in that 400 block and held a 10- and 13-year-old at gun point. The other males reportedly went directly to the victim’s upstairs bedroom and assaulted the victim with punches and strikes to the head by a handgun.

Witnesses to the crime stated that the male suspects had at least 2 handguns, and one male possessed a long gun possibly a rifle. The suspects entered the apartment through an unlocked door.

The victim in this case was treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This case is currently under investigation.

If anyone has information about the incident or resides in the area and has surveillance systems that may have recorded the incident, they are asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department at the below methods.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips