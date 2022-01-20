Jefferson County parents charged after 9-month-old found burned

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two Jefferson County parents have been arrested in relation to a child abuse investigation.

The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office confirmed that 21-year-old Noah Riewaldt and 22-year-old Kaysie Riewaldt have been charged after their nine-month-old infant was found severely burned.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on November 27, 2021, an investigation was initiated into a third-party complaint into a child abuse case on Potter Street in the Village of West Carthage. The Office and the West Carthage Police Department discovered that the infant had suffered severe burns on a substantial portion of her body.

Due to the severity of the wounds, the infant was transferred to Upstate University Hospital where she was treated by medical staff and burn specialists in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

The Sherriff’s Office stated that a further investigation revealed that the injuries were not accidental, as initially claimed by the parents, and the two failed to seek medical attention for the burns.

Subsequently, Noah Riewaldt was charged with Assault in the Second Degree, a D-Felony; Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, a D-Felony; and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, an A Misdemeanor.

Kaysie Riewaldt was charged with Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, a D-Felony; and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, an A-Misdemeanor.

Both parents were arraigned at the Jefferson County CAP Court. Noah Riewaldt was remanded to the Jefferson County Jail on a $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond. Kaysie Riewaldt was given a pre-trial release and ordered to report to Probation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office stated that an investigation into this case is currently ongoing and further charges may be forthcoming.