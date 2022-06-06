BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Comedian Kevin Hart will be in Buffalo this October for a stop on his 2022 Reality Check Tour.

Tickets for his October 28 performance at the KeyBank Center go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. To get them when they’re available, click or tap here.

This new date is part of the second leg of Hart’s tour. During his performance, use of phones will not be permitted.