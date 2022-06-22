AUBURN N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) will be passing through Cayuga county on June 23.

The run is to benefit the special Olympics and is set to start at 10 a.m. at the Elbridge State Police Barracks and will end at the Auburn State Police Barracks.

The run has been active for more than 30 years and was assembled by the “Guardians of the Flames” which includes members of law enforcement and personnel agencies throughout NY. The organization has helped to raise roughly $600 million dollars towards the Special Olympics.

