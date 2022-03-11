FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two and a half million refugees have fled Ukraine since the war began but there are also people in Russia who are trying to leave their country, too. One man from Florence is in Moscow right now, trying to help his family leave the country.

Yakov is currently in Moscow, arriving the day Russia invaded, trying to help his family leave the country tangled in a war with Ukraine. He’s a U.S. citizen, having come to America in 1988 when he was seven as a political refugee with his family.

“I don’t think we could’ve imagined when we left then that 33 years later we’d be in the same situation, needing to leave the country that’s home, that’s my birth country,” said Yakov.

Yakov says he comes from a dissident family that has been working on human rights for multiple generations, with his grandfather serving time in the Soviet Union labor camp and exiled in Siberia. He says he wants his family to leave Russia because of fear of politician prosecution.

Some have been able to leave to different parts of the world but right now his grandmother and one sibling is there. They’re trying to leave over fear of arrest for being outspoken against the war. The hardest part, his grandmother is sick and doesn’t have a travel permits or visa.

“When she got COVID-19, she lost consciousness for multiple weeks. And I had a window to visit her between the pandemic and a potential war. I could not have imagined it was such a small window,” said Yakov. “If my sister and brother in law are arrested, my grandmother would have no one to care for her so I’m staying here until we can arrange safe passage for her out of the country.”

Right now he says the situation in Russia is hard because people who want to protest are getting arrested as soon as they show up to meeting places. However, he wants people to know there are many Russians trying to protest.

One hope he asks for is that when Russian refugees come here, fleeing prosecution for being against the war, to please be kind to them. He told us this is Putin’s war, not Russians.