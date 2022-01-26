Local Ukrainians react to ongoing fear of potential Russian invasion

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the fear of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, local Ukrainians in the Capital Region, including some with family still living there, are voicing their concerns. Tensions have continued with an estimated 100,000 Russian troops positioned near its border with Ukraine.

“Just hard to live every day with the feeling that it can happen today or tomorrow,” said Yuliya Loytra, who moved to the United States from western Ukraine over a decade ago.

Her mother and her husband’s family still live in Ukraine. “All the time this information is coming, of course she said, I have to worry and see what’s going to happen, but, doesn’t matter what’s going to happen, what can I do?” she said.

Other locals have friends and family in the Ukrainian military, including Andrij Baran, who has been in contact with a friend and cousin in the armed forces.

“They think they’ll definitely be an incursion. They think it probably won’t be a full-scale one. They’ll probably try to probe defenses in several areas and see what happens,” he explained.

Baran also has family looking to get to other places in Europe in case an invasion occurs. “My cousin is thinking of sending her sons. One of her sons is being sent to Poland — he’s a student — to get out the way. The other one probably will be also.”

These tensions come years after the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014. There’s also been an ongoing war in eastern Ukraine against Russian-backed separatists.

Amidst fears of a potential Russian invasion, the pope and other religious leaders have called for a worldwide day of prayer for peace in Ukraine, a move commended by local churches.

“It’s not easy to go through this difficult time when a lot of army is getting ready for something, something big,” said Father Vasyl Dovgan, of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church in South Troy.

Dovgan shares the concerns of his parishioners: “How would you be concerned, if around your house, your neighbors are pulling who knows what?”