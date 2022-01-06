Man dies while snowmobiling in Adirondacks

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has died following a snowmobile accident in the Adirondacks.

New York State Police have confirmed that on Sunday, January 2, troopers responded to a snowmobile crash in the town of North Elba along the Lake Placid to Saranac Lake Rail Corridor trail.

According to State Police, 46-year-old William C. Paye, Jr., of Saranac Lake was traveling northbound when his snowmobile went off the trail. Police say Paye was thrown from the snowmobile and landed in Ray Brook, New York.

Police confirmed that Paye was then taken to Adirondack Medical Center following the crash. Paye, however, succumbed to his injuries and died on January 3, 2022.

No other individuals were reported to be involved in this incident. The cause of this crash remains under investigation by New York State Police.