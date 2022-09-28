TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man who was released on NYS Bail Reform laws was arrested twice on September 27th after violating an order of protection.

Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at a residence in the Town of Lee to investigate a domestic violence incident. Once the scene, they learned that 37-year-old Jerry A. Lohr allegedly physically harmed his wife in front of their two children, ages 5 and 9, and then left.

Later, officers located Lohr and took him into custody without incident.

Lohr was then transported to the Oneida County Law Enforcement Building for processing and was served with an Order of Protection to stop him from going near or having contact with his wife. He was then released due to New York State Bail Reform Laws on his own recognizance.

According to the Sheriff, within minutes of his release, Lohr allegedly contacted his wife via telephone, immediately violating the newly enacted Order of Protection.

After another investigation, Deputies again arrested Lohr. He was charged with the following:

Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

Three counts of Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation)

Two counts of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Lohr was processed and turned over to Corrections Staff at the Oneida County Correctional Facility. He is currently awaiting arraignment at Centralized Arraignment Court.