ELBA, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people are dead after a Mercy Flight helicopter crashed in Genesee County Tuesday afternoon.

According to New York State Police Major Major Eugene Staniszewski, the helicopter crashed near Edgerton and Norton Roads in the Town of Elba.

Maj. Staniszewski said the helicopter may have hit power lines as it crashed.

“I don’t believe the lines caused the crash, but the aircraft may have struck the lines on the way down.”

At this time there are not believed to be any other people involved in the crash, Maj. Staniszewski said.

Authorities say NTSB, FAA, and Mercy Flight will continue to investigate the crash, and that crews plan on being at the scene through Wednesday.

Maj. Staniszewski said he wasn’t aware of the helicopter’s make or model. He said authorities would notify the victims’ next of kin and that the investigation could take months to complete.

The state police major said at least one person may have witnessed the crash.

Mercy Flight has a hangar at an airport on E. Saile Drive in Batavia. The crash scene is approximately three miles from there. Maj. Staniszewski said before the crash, that airport is where the helicopter took off from.

Nearby roads in the area are closed as crews investigate and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

Mercy Flight is a non-profit provider of emergency and non-emergency air and ground medical transport that serves throughout the Finger Lakes and Western New York regions of the state.

Location

A Mercy Flight helicopter crashed at an airport in Genesee County back in October after the helicopter had tried to land normally after returning from Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, but made a hard landing.

In the October crash, the underside of the fuselage was damaged, but everyone inside the helicopter safely got out, authorities said at the time.

