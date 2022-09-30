Marie Jackson is missing out of the City of Ithaca

UPDATE: The Ithaca Police Department has reported that the missing woman that had been reported missing has been located safely.

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department is seeking the help of the public in locating a missing woman, who also has dementia and could be at a risk to her safety.

Police are looking for 72-year-old Marie Jackson who left her residence in the 300 block of Third Street around 6 PM last evening (September, 29th) with no known direction of travel. Ms. Jackson is a black female, approximately 5 foot 11 inches, 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink hat and no additional clothing description. Ms. Jackson has dementia and is believed that her safety is at risk.

A photo of Marie Jackson, who is currently 72 years old and missing from the City of Ithaca. Provided by Ithaca Police Department

Please contact the Ithaca Police Department via any of the following means that could assist in this matter:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips