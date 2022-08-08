WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Police Department has confirmed details regarding a body that was found in the Black River.

According to WPD Leuitenant Joseph Donoghue, a body was found in the Black River in Watertown on Thursday, August 4 near the Court Street bridge.

According to Lt. Donoghue, this was after kayakers allegedly saw a body floating in the River earlier that afternoon. However, when the Watertown Fire Department was dispatched to the scene they were unable to find a body.

Later that afternoon, Watertown Police investigated a missing vehicle that belonged to Peter B. Washer, who had been missing since August 1. Lt. Donoghue said that the car’s plates had previously been picked up in Akron, New York before being located in the J.B. Wise parking lot in downtown Watertown on August 4.

Reports of a body in the Black River came in soon after the vehicle was discovered at 6:42 p.m.

Watertown Police and Fire were dispatched. The Fire department attempted to recover the body before the Vanduzee Street Bridge but was unsuccessful. The body was finally recovered by rescue boats behind the North Country Library System.

Police quickly identified the body as Peter B. Washer.

“The goal was to find [Washer] in his vehicle alive,” Lt. Donoghue commented. “This is a very sad, sad situation.”

An investigation revealed that there were no signs of foul play. An autopsy on Washer’s body has been performed, but no additional details have been provided.