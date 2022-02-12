BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to the Wednesday stabbing of a 14-year-old student outside McKinley High School, but he’s not the only one police have been looking for.

“BPD has a 17-year-old male in custody in connection with the stabbing assault of 14-year-old McKinley High School student. The investigation is ongoing,” Buffalo Police’s tweet said.

The 17-year-old’s name has not been released. On Friday morning, shortly after Midnight, he was arraigned on charges of attempted murder and assault. Both charges are Class B violent felonies.

The teen, who is in custody at a detention facility, is scheduled to be back in court this Monday, February 14.

The 14-year-old McKinley High School student who was attacked was stabbed 10 times and sent to Oishei Children’s Hospital for surgery. Nine of those 10 times, the teen was stabbed in the chest.

The teen is now in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Mayor Byron Brown says the teen is “doing reasonably well,” but in the words of Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, “He obviously has a ways to go.”

McKinley security guard Brad Walker, 27, was shot Wednesday while running to help the student. He was released from treatment at ECMC and is expected to make a full recovery. Saturday, he told News 4 the bullet is still in his leg.

“It’s such a blessing I’m still alive,” Walker told News 4. “The bullet is still in my thigh — it is located in the back of my thigh. The bullet missed my bone and my arteries.”

Walker, who has a six-year-old daughter, also wanted to give a message to the students of McKinley.

“Thank you to the students,” he said. “I love them. I wish them peace and love. When you have peace and love in your heart, you can focus and learn.”

Up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in Walker’s shooting. Click here for more information about the suspect.

Additionally, police announced Friday that a 13-year-old had been grazed by a bullet, but did not initially seek treatment.

Watch the full press conference below:

Flynn says authorities believe there were “multiple others” involved in the attack.

“We believe there was a brewing dispute amongst some group of kids that occurred earlier in the day. That dispute rolled over into the parking lot of McKinley High School,” Flynn says.

Since the start of the school year, police have been called to 16 different incidents at McKinley High School. Mayor Brown says both illegal weapons and the pandemic have been factors in violence across the country.

“People are frustrated, people are fearful, and particularly, our young people have been impacted,” Mayor Brown says.

It’s not clear if Wednesday’s incident had anything to do with gang activity.

Flynn, visibly frustrated during Friday morning’s update, says there is “an incredible lack of accountability in our criminal justice system.”

“We need to start holding the defendants accountable for their actions,” Flynn says. “And I don’t care if the defendant is a 15-year-old or 16 year-old.”