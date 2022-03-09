UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) has announced they’re closing the COVID-19 Vaccination POD located at 1710 Burrstone Road, as well as the testing trailer on the St. Luke’s Campus starting Friday, March 11th, due to low volume.
MVHS says that testing will remain available to employees and additionally, antigen self-test kits are sold at most pharmacies.
Testing sites are still available in the area, including:
- Rite Aid
- Walgreens
- Kinney Drugs
- WellNow Urgent Care
Vaccination sites are still available, including:
- Rite Aid
- Walgreens
- Kinney Drugs
- Price Chopper
- Hannaford
- Upstate Family Health Center
- Oneida, Herkimer & Madison County Health Departments
Upstate Family Health Center
https://www.upstatefamilyhealthcenter.org/
Utica Main Office
1001 Noyes Street
Utica, NY 13502
315-624-9470
Rome Location
205 W. Dominick Street
Rome, NY 13440
315-624-9470
Oneida County Health Department
https://ocgov.net/content/vaccination-appointments#
Utica Clinic
Utica, NY 13501
300 West Dominick St
Rome Clinic
300 West Dominick St
Rome, NY 13440
Herkimer County Public Health Department
https://www.herkimercounty.org/bulletin-information.php?id=225
315‑867‑1176
Call or visit the website for vaccine information
Madison County Health Department
https://www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/2839/Find-a-1st-Dose-COVID-19-Vaccine-Clinic
138 N Court St
Wampsville, NY 13163
Resources, including a vaccine finder tool, are available online.