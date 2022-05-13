HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — Carol Hover, from Hornell, New York, received multiple pieces of mail that were written decades ago.

“They shouldn’t have gotten to me,” said Hover.

In early April, Hover received a postcard in the mail. While this is not unusual, the fact that it was dated August 30, 1960, was peculiar.

“The first thing I noticed was my mother’s handwriting,” said Hover. “She passed away back in 2014. I found that it was postmarked from Canada in August of 1960. So, they would have been on their honeymoon.”

Postcard from Hover’s parents to her grandparents

Maybe it was just a strange accident? That is what Carol thought at first. However, that was not the only mail she received.

“So, the next day I took it over to the post office just to have a laugh,” said Hover. “They said, ‘Oh you had a substitute delivery person. We are sorry. Do you know Jim and Peg, the people that sent it?’ I’m like those were my parents. She goes, “Oh my gosh! We have two more in the back.”

More letters kept coming. Her cousin, Karen Kohnke, also received a letter at her former family home in Minnesota.

In total, they received five pieces of mail sent to two different states. Some of the mail was written over six decades ago.

“Nobody seems to know, including the post office, how they are getting to us and why,” said Hover.

Regardless of the reason, Hover is enjoying the mystery mail. She especially enjoys the notes written by her family.

“It was just really nice to see my mother’s handwriting on a recent piece of mail, or my father’s [handwriting],” said Hover. “That was nice. So whether it gets explained or not, I am okay with that.”