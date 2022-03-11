UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – U.S. District Judge David N. Hurd presided over a ceremony today in which individuals from 24 nations were sworn in as U.S. citizens.

Judge David N. Hurd said it’s, “A great day for the United States of America to have you join us as new citizens, and I welcome you.”

The new citizens were presented their certificates of citizenship, and Po, a new citizen from Burma, shared his thoughts on what it means to finally be an American.

“God bless the United States of America and God bless all people who are first to leave their home,” said Po Poe Hser Robin Htoo.

With all eyes on Ukraine, former citizen Anna shared her thoughts on the current attacks on her homeland.

“There are peaceful people who are dying trying to escape their home to go somewhere safe and it’s very hard to watch all of this in our time,” said Anna Leonchyk. “So, we hope this war is going to end as soon as possible so less people die from this – God is on our side.”