New vaccine requirements at U.S-Canada border to take effect Jan. 22

(WWTI) — New vaccine requirements at United States ports of entry will go into effect this weekend.

The Department of Homeland Security is preparing to require all non-U.S. individuals entering the country via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. This includes locations along both the Canadian and Mexican borders.

According to the DHS, vaccines are being required as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country. This mandate applies to all non-U.S. individuals, traveling for both essential and non-essential reasons.

Beginning January 22, 2022, upon arriving at the border, travelers must verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status, provide proof of a CDC-approved vaccination, present either a passport, Trustest Traveler Program card or Enhanced Tribal Card, and be prepared to present any other relevant documents.

COVID-19 testing will not be required for entry at land ports of entry or ferry terminals.

Due to these new restrictions, wait times are expected to increase. To cut down on wait times, travelers can use facial biometrics and CBP One, which is a single portal for CBP mobile applications and services.

These restrictions do not apply to United Stated citizens, Lawful Permanent Residents or United States nationals.