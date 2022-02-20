NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“The vaccine is a key tool to beat back this virus and keep our families safe,” Governor Hochul said. “Parents and guardians, please talk to your pediatrician or health care provider about getting your children vaccinated, and boosted if eligible if you haven’t already.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 170,969

Total Positive – 2,640

Percent Positive – 1.54%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.23%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,574 (-171)

Patients Newly Admitted – 270

Patients in ICU – 443 (-17)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 245 (-13)

Total Discharges – 283,641 (+403)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 38

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,451

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 68,628

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,710,674

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 11,621

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 230,837

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Saturday, February 19, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022 Thursday, February 17, 2022 Capital Region 21.78 23.33 22.99 Central New York 28.92 30.76 33.34 Finger Lakes 16.38 17.30 18.45 Long Island 12.52 13.28 14.25 Mid-Hudson 14.32 15.02 15.36 Mohawk Valley 25.96 25.99 27.20 New York City 13.19 13.70 14.39 North Country 35.94 37.34 40.51 Southern Tier 30.17 30.40 31.91 Western New York 17.76 18.10 19.26 Statewide 16.20 16.89 17.75

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, February 17, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022 Saturday, February 19, 2022 Capital Region 4.22% 4.26% 4.00% Central New York 6.37% 5.88% 5.51% Finger Lakes 4.25% 3.97% 3.83% Long Island 2.66% 2.50% 2.32% Mid-Hudson 2.71% 2.61% 2.49% Mohawk Valley 4.75% 4.66% 4.58% New York City 1.52% 1.43% 1.35% North Country 7.53% 7.12% 6.97% Southern Tier 3.78% 3.63% 3.49% Western New York 4.98% 4.66% 4.50% Statewide 2.50% 2.36% 2.23%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, February 17, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022 Saturday, February 19, 2022 Bronx 1.37% 1.35% 1.24% Kings 1.40% 1.30% 1.17% New York 1.72% 1.61% 1.59% Queens 1.53% 1.42% 1.35% Richmond 1.77% 1.70% 1.74%

Yesterday 2,640 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,886,801. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County New Positive Albany 37 Allegany 9 Broome 73 Cattaraugus 14 Cayuga 21 Chautauqua 15 Chemung 20 Chenango 8 Clinton 34 Columbia 12 Cortland 14 Delaware 8 Dutchess 25 Erie 156 Essex 8 Franklin 19 Fulton 13 Genesee 2 Greene 9 Hamilton 1 Herkimer 14 Jefferson 28 Lewis 2 Livingston 10 Madison 4 Monroe 89 Montgomery 14 Nassau 133 Niagara 26 NYC 999 Oneida 40 Onondaga 96 Ontario 21 Orange 42 Orleans 3 Oswego 28 Otsego 19 Putnam 9 Rensselaer 22 Rockland 21 Saratoga 37 Schenectady 19 Schoharie 4 Schuyler 3 Seneca 6 St. Lawrence 31 Steuben 18 Suffolk 152 Sullivan 14 Tioga 10 Tompkins 54 Ulster 30 Warren 12 Washington 16 Wayne 9 Westchester 102 Wyoming 1 Yates 4

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 154 90 58.4% 64 41.6% Central New York 103 67 65.0% 36 35.0% Finger Lakes 332 151 45.5% 181 54.5% Long Island 410 194 47.3% 216 52.7% Mid-Hudson 221 85 38.5% 136 61.5% Mohawk Valley 53 38 71.7% 15 28.3% New York City 945 388 41.1% 557 58.9% North Country 67 35 52.2% 32 47.8% Southern Tier 97 55 56.7% 42 43.3% Western New York 192 105 54.7% 87 45.3% Statewide 2,574 1,208 46.9% 1,366 53.1%

Yesterday, 38 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,451. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 2 Bronx 2 Broome 1 Chautauqua 2 Cortland 1 Erie 3 Kings 5 Nassau 2 New York 1 Niagara 2 Onondaga 3 Orange 1 Queens 2 Richmond 1 Saratoga 1 Schenectady 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 4 Ulster 1 Wayne 2 Grand Total 38

Yesterday, 398 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,262 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 963,839 108 Central New York 644,982 125 Finger Lakes 862,142 165 Long Island 2,176,285 -110 Mid-Hudson 1,699,423 38 Mohawk Valley 324,443 40 New York City 7,972,482 -147 North Country 303,084 11 Southern Tier 438,715 15 Western New York 952,268 153 Statewide 16,337,663 398

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 881,172 183 Central New York 595,900 198 Finger Lakes 798,537 270 Long Island 1,929,696 570 Mid-Hudson 1,487,420 381 Mohawk Valley 301,406 73 New York City 7,040,393 74 North Country 274,124 89 Southern Tier 401,404 124 Western New York 873,717 300 Statewide 14,583,769 2,262

Booster/Additional Shots: