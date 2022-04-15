AMHERST, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested on exotic animal charges.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, on March 22, Environmental Conservation Police received a call from a man in the town of Amherst claiming he had recently rescued an alligator from a “bad home” and needed assistance rehoming the reptile.

However, once questioned, Police determined that the man’s story was false and he admitted to buying the 3.5-foot alligator to keep it as a pet.

DEC Police said that the man recognized the reptile was “too dangerous and difficult” to care for, and had attempted to sell it but was unsuccessful.

The man was charged with unlawful possession of an animal and the alligator was turned over to a permitted handler.

A few days after the incident, DEC ECO’s Damrath, Dougherty and Koepf successfully tracked down the original seller of the alligator in the city of Dunkirk, New York. The DEC charged the seller with unlawfully possessing an alligator.

An investigation into this incident remains ongoing and additional charges are pending.