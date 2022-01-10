New York ranked 2nd best state to raise a family

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Finding a place to raise a family is dependent on many, sometimes complicated factors, sometimes including moving to a different state.

Different states may offer career transitions, better schools, financial opportunities and more. Across the United States, New York is considered the second-best state in the country to raise a family in 2022.

This is based on recent findings from the personal-finance website WalletHub’s 2022’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family report. In this study, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 51 key indicators of family-friendliness, with data sets ranging from the median annual family income to housing affordability, to the unemployment rate.

New York’s high ranking was based on its low infant-mortality rate, COVID-19 vaccination rate, opportunities for family fun, affordability and education and child care.

The study also determined that New York had the 24th median annual family income, the 25th lowest rate for violent crimes per capita and the 16th lowest separation and divorce rate.

WalletHub also determined that Massachusetts was the best state for families and Mississippi was the worst state to raise a family in the United States. Additional states that ranked high included Vermont, Minnesota and Nebraska.

The full 2022’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family report can be read on the WalletHub website.