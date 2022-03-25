(WWTI) — The New York State DEC and New York State Canal Corporation have announced a new effort to combat the potential spread of the round goby, an aquatic invasive species, to the Lake Champlain Basin.

The comprehensive plan was developed following the discovery of the round goby in the Hudson River near Troy in July of 2021. According to a press release from DEC, aquatic invasive species can out-compete native fish species, disrupting ecosystems and damaging local economies dependent on recreation.

Aquatic invasive species are non-native aquatic plants and animals that can harm the environment, local economies and human health. The harmful species have been found in many of New York’s lakes, ponds and rivers, and can be transported from waterbody to waterbody on watercraft, equipment and bait.

Research shows that recreational watercraft are the greatest means for transport and introduction of the invasive species throughout the United States.

“DEC is working shoulder-to-shoulder with our partners at Canal Corporation to address the threat of round goby and other invasive species to waterbodies like Lake Champlain. We are bolstering current invasive species surveillance education and taking a hard look at the immediate threats posed by these water-borne invaders to implement the most effective strategies that will protect our fisheries, wildlife, and local recreational economies today and into the future,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

According to the DEC, the round goby is one of the biggest threats to New York waters, particularly Lake Champlain. DEC lists round goby as a prohibited invasive species in the New York Code of Rules and Regulations. Native to Europe and Asia, the fish was introduced in the Great Lakes in 1990 and spread throughout the lakes’ system. Round goby reproduces quickly, outcompetes native benthic fish species for food and habitat, eats the young and eggs of other fish and can transport botulism up the food chain to waterfowl.

DEC and Canals will conduct a full evaluation of the potential ecological and economic impacts of aquatic invasive species, including the round goby, to the public, canal users, municipalities, and New York State. Working with partners, the agencies will develop a rapid response plan to take effect before the opening of the Canal system on May 20 to identify appropriate actions if round goby enter the Champlain Canal. These measures and metrics will be driven by research tracking the spread of AIS.

DEC and Canal Corporation are undertaking the following actions in coordination with Vermont, Canada, and other stakeholders:

Perform immediate and ongoing field research on the Champlain Canal: In coordination with the Lake Champlain Basin Program, and at other locations in the Hudson River watershed, DEC will work with U.S. Geological Survey to undertake an aggressive sampling effort using Environmental DNA (eDNA). This effort will launch in April and will help determine the extent of round goby spread in the Canal system and provide the data necessary to strategically guide response efforts.

Implement immediate risk reduction strategies in select locks on the Champlain Canal this season: Immediate measures will include the piloting of “double draining” at Champlain Canal locks C-7 and C-8, both in Fort Edward, Washington County, and scheduling locking operations to set times to accommodate recreational and commercial vessels. The intent of “double draining” is to move goby out of the lock and lock approach to prevent upstream migration.

Assess mid-term protection strategies: DEC and Canals will develop additional potential AIS mitigation measures that allow boat passage and have the potential to be implemented in the next year, such as electric field barriers and air bubblers, and evaluate the effectiveness of these measures.

Launch a coordinated public education campaign: Working with partners in Vermont and Canada, State agencies and the New York Invasive Species Council will engage in an education and outreach effort on the steps boaters, anglers, and others can take to prevent the spread of goby and other AIS. This effort will include angler education on bait buckets, the importance of awareness and use of boat washing stations, and other stewardship actions.

Develop rapid response plans: DEC and Canal Corporation will create plans to address additional operational changes of the Canal system in the event that research shows upstream movement of the goby that may justify the need for other measures, or if a new AIS is identified within proximity to entering the Champlain Canal. The plan will establish objective criteria based on data for implementation of further canal operation modifications or implementation of technology-based interventions, such as an electric field barrier.