New York State COVID-19 update Saturday, February 5

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“As we come down from the peak of Omicron, it is clear that New Yorkers are doing the right things to keep each other safe and healthy,” Governor Hochul said. “Wearing masks, washing hands, and getting vaccinated and boosted help to contain the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. The vaccine, especially, is the tool we all need to utilize in our fight. If you haven’t already, get vaccinated, get your second dose, and get your booster.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 192,754
  • Total Positive – 7,246
  • Percent Positive – 3.76%   
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.87%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 5,466 (-345)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 593
  • Patients in ICU – 886 (-48)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 507 (-24)
  • Total Discharges – 276,388 (+775)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 91 
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,551
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 66,730 
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,141,892
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 52,158 
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 309,991
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.1%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.2% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.2% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.9%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.4%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.2%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.8%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.4%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION  Wednesday, February 22022 Thursday, February 32022 Friday, February 42022 
Capital Region  72.1760.8341.66
Central New York  79.8264.0973.12
Finger Lakes  51.7950.1335.66
Long Island  42.3330.1533.21
Mid-Hudson  41.5234.2436.48
Mohawk Valley  79.9556.6752.54
New York City  36.5831.3430.70
North Country  103.1188.7964.92
Southern Tier  77.5675.9850.55
Western New York  61.1042.5742.20
Statewide  48.1939.7037.08

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

REGION  Wednesday, February 22022 Thursday, February 32022 Friday, February 42022 
Capital Region8.54%8.32%7.77%
Central New York11.29%10.87%9.79%
Finger Lakes8.74%8.42%7.91%
Long Island6.37%5.81%5.49%
Mid-Hudson5.38%5.19%4.93%
Mohawk Valley9.06%8.34%8.26%
New York City3.59%3.35%3.09%
North Country12.20%11.44%11.02%
Southern Tier7.21%6.90%6.76%
Western New York9.92%9.46%8.92%
Statewide5.51%5.22%4.87%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGH  Wednesday, February 22022 Thursday, February 32022 Friday, February 42022 
Bronx 3.37%3.11%2.97%
Kings 3.58%3.30%2.93%
New York 3.08%2.95%2.77%
Queens 4.13%3.84%3.63%
Richmond 4.62%4.33%3.85%

Yesterday, 7, 246 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,824,830. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany56,325128
Allegany8,45927
Broome42,96693
Cattaraugus14,71543
Cayuga15,20842
Chautauqua22,76461
Chemung20,40733
Chenango8,78528
Clinton15,32785
Columbia9,57414
Cortland9,97128
Delaware7,34629
Dutchess62,194106
Erie202,208388
Essex5,20516
Franklin8,59322
Fulton11,85729
Genesee13,30431
Greene8,23212
Hamilton8033
Herkimer13,17327
Jefferson18,86173
Lewis5,95715
Livingston11,17733
Madison12,28047
Monroe146,761213
Montgomery11,28917
Nassau393,610433
Niagara46,33764
NYC2,243,7502,578
Oneida50,772122
Onondaga103,840344
Ontario18,87349
Orange103,875148
Orleans8,36917
Oswego23,828106
Otsego9,27240
Putnam22,95826
Rensselaer29,90080
Rockland90,06769
Saratoga43,78479
Schenectady31,50463
Schoharie4,75320
Schuyler3,2685
Seneca5,53227
St. Lawrence19,50858
Steuben18,85150
Suffolk418,144510
Sullivan17,79625
Tioga10,18635
Tompkins16,67847
Ulster30,07456
Warren12,83143
Washington11,46733
Wayne16,40239
Westchester243,596417
Wyoming8,07818
Yates3,1862

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission 
Capital Region26617063.9%9636.1%
Central New York17412873.6%4626.4%
Finger Lakes51025950.8%25149.2%
Long Island84743251.0%41549.0%
Mid-Hudson52228053.6%24246.4%
Mohawk Valley1087266.7%3633.3%
New York City2,3011,09947.8%1,20252.2%
North Country1145649.1%5850.9%
Southern Tier1758146.3%9453.7%
Western New York44924053.5%20946.5%
Statewide5,4662,81751.5%2,64948.5%

Yesterday, 91 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 53,551. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Albany1
Bronx6
Broome2
Cayuga1
Chautauqua1
Chenango1
Clinton2
Columbia1
Delaware1
Erie5
Greene1
Kings11
Madison1
Monroe4
Montgomery1
Nassau5
New York8
Onondaga3
Oswego1
Queens13
Rensselaer2
Richmond6
Saratoga1
Seneca1
Steuben1
Suffolk6
Sullivan1
Wayne1
Westchester3

Yesterday, 9,129 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 13,349 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:   

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region960,026392
Central New York641,990266
Finger Lakes858,220332
Long Island2,158,5831,501
Mid-Hudson1,687,154710
Mohawk Valley323,09558
New York City7,920,3755,208
North Country301,050194
Southern Tier436,846123
Western New York949,273345
Statewide16,236,6129,129

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region876,114501
Central New York592,351374
Finger Lakes792,422499
Long Island1,906,6502,248
Mid-Hudson1,472,5141,099
Mohawk Valley299,245146
New York City6,968,7777,296
North Country271,566215
Southern Tier398,580215
Western New York867,674756
Statewide14,445,89313,349

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region437,8367928,885
Central New York289,1391,2917,750
Finger Lakes453,1651,64111,110
Long Island1,028,1145,562143,650
Mid-Hudson788,8373,14386,670
Mohawk Valley154,0835083,749
New York City2,598,63913,465433,372
North Country135,3657583,743
Southern Tier207,0505734,706
Western New York493,4891,53911,400
Statewide6,585,71729,272715,035

