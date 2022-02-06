New York State COVID-19 update Sunday, February 6

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“I’m so proud of the work New Yorkers have put in to fight this winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “The trends continue to be promising, but it is important we continue to be vigilant so we can keep positivity rates low. If you haven’t, get vaccinated and get your booster as soon as possible, it is our best weapon against this virus.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:   

  • Test Results Reported – 161,261
  • Total Positive – 5,680
  • Percent Positive – 3.52%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.87% 
  • Patient Hospitalization – 5,147 (-319) 
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 558 
  • Patients in ICU – 854 (-32)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 494 (-13)
  • Total Discharges – 277,144 (+756)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 68  
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,620
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 66,730
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,183,980
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 42,088
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 311,601 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.3%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.8%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  80.3%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.0%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.4%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.2%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.9%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.5%    

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION   Thursday, February 3, 2022  Friday, February 4, 2022  Saturday, February 5, 2022  
Capital Region   59.3253.5454.72
Central New York   77.1171.2265.08
Finger Lakes   49.7944.2139.45
Long Island   35.8133.5932.81
Mid-Hudson   37.8135.2832.68
Mohawk Valley   67.7062.1158.14
New York City   34.8831.7830.29
North Country   85.7578.4273.48
Southern Tier   72.1565.5157.93
Western New York   53.8048.8044.80
Statewide   43.7640.0537.78

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

REGIONThursday, February 3, 2022  Friday, February 4, 2022  Saturday, February 5, 2022  
Capital Region8.32%7.77%8.46%
Central New York10.87%9.79%9.65%
Finger Lakes8.42%7.91%7.55%
Long Island5.81%5.49%5.31%
Mid-Hudson5.19%4.93%4.56%
Mohawk Valley8.34%8.26%7.95%
New York City3.35%3.09%2.93%
North Country11.44%11.02%11.09%
Southern Tier6.90%6.76%6.26%
Western New York9.46%8.92%8.76%
Statewide5.22%4.87%4.65%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

BOROUGHThursday, February 3, 2022  Friday, February 4, 2022  Saturday, February 5, 2022  
Bronx3.11%2.97%3.03%
Kings3.30%2.93%2.74%
New York2.95%2.77%2.63%
Queens3.84%3.63%3.35%
Richmond4.33%3.85%3.63%

Yesterday, 5,680 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,830,510. A geographic breakdown is as follows:   

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany56,701376
Allegany8,48627
Broome43,02155
Cattaraugus14,73924
Cayuga15,23022
Chautauqua22,79834
Chemung20,43528
Chenango8,80116
Clinton15,37144
Columbia9,5828
Cortland9,99322
Delaware7,36115
Dutchess62,22935
Erie202,405197
Essex5,21914
Franklin8,62835
Fulton11,89841
Genesee13,31713
Greene8,24715
Hamilton8030
Herkimer13,19926
Jefferson18,90443
Lewis5,9658
Livingston11,19215
Madison12,30020
Monroe146,948187
Montgomery11,32233
Nassau394,006396
Niagara46,38447
NYC2,245,9242,174
Oneida50,84674
Onondaga103,968128
Ontario18,90633
Orange103,97297
Orleans8,38112
Oswego23,88153
Otsego9,29119
Putnam22,97820
Rensselaer30,021121
Rockland90,183116
Saratoga43,901117
Schenectady31,56359
Schoharie4,7607
Schuyler3,2724
Seneca5,55018
St. Lawrence19,55547
Steuben18,88837
Suffolk418,536392
Sullivan17,81216
Tioga10,20519
Tompkins16,70931
Ulster30,11339
Warren12,84716
Washington11,49124
Wayne16,42523
Westchester243,771175
Wyoming8,0879
Yates3,1904

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:   

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region24816666.90%8233.10%
Central New York15611372.40%4327.60%
Finger Lakes49724950.10%24849.90%
Long Island80340049.80%40350.20%
Mid-Hudson50027755.40%22344.60%
Mohawk Valley1106357.30%4742.70%
New York City2,1471,01647.30%1,13152.70%
North Country1105348.20%5751.80%
Southern Tier1678450.30%8349.70%
Western New York40921452.30%19547.70%
Statewide5,1472,63551.20%2,51248.80%

Yesterday, 68 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 53,620. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Bronx4
Cattaraugus1
Cayuga1
Chautauqua1
Clinton1
Erie5
Fulton2
Kings7
Lewis1
Monroe3
Montgomery1
Nassau7
New York10
Orange1
Oswego1
Putnam1
Queens9
Richmond1
Rockland1
Suffolk4
Sullivan1
Ulster1
Westchester2

Yesterday, 7,593 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,582 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:    

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region960,183157
Central New York642,200210
Finger Lakes858,413193
Long Island2,159,450867
Mid-Hudson1,687,775621
Mohawk Valley323,15661
New York City7,925,4685,093
North Country301,10151
Southern Tier436,91973
Western New York949,540267
Statewide16,244,2057,593

People woth complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region876,427313
Central New York592,685334
Finger Lakes792,812390
Long Island1,908,2031,553
Mid-Hudson1,473,456942
Mohawk Valley299,368123
New York City6,976,9108,133
North Country271,691125
Southern Tier398,747167
Western New York868,176502
Statewide14,458,47512,582

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region438,5156798,475
Central New York289,6775387,450
Finger Lakes454,14497910,949
Long Island1,032,3534,239146,409
Mid-Hudson791,1312,29486,995
Mohawk Valley154,3983153,695
New York City2,610,67612,037433,739
North Country135,5281633,648
Southern Tier207,3513014,235
Western New York494,5861,09710,979
Statewide6,608,35922,642716,574

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area