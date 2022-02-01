New York State COVID-19 Update: Tuesday, February 1

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“I’m so proud of the hard work New Yorkers have put in to fight this winter surge,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Just like the snow is melting, hopefully these numbers continue to melt away as well, but we can’t get complacent. If you haven’t, go get vaccinated or boosted as soon as possible and wear your mask indoors to ensure we can continue this declining trend.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 120,322
  • Total Positive – 7,119
  • Percent Positive – 5.92%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.27%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 7,131 (-60)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 580
  • Patients in ICU – 1140 (-21)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 667 (-34)
  • Total Discharges – 272,871 (+476)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 122
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,088
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 66,319
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 35,934,978
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 40,603
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 371,768
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.1% 

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGIONSaturday, January 29, 2022Sunday, January 30, 2022Monday, January 31, 2022
Capital Region81.2277.2872.02
Central New York108.49104.6094.74
Finger Lakes70.8766.0963.18
Long Island59.3153.2452.09
Mid-Hudson60.5656.5352.82
Mohawk Valley96.3594.8788.05
New York City59.0452.9449.91
North Country108.39105.1699.12
Southern Tier95.5392.2388.39
Western New York85.0179.9269.61
Statewide68.1862.9659.04

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSaturday, January 29, 2022Sunday, January 30, 2022Monday, January 31, 2022
Capital Region9.79%9.67%9.41%
Central New York12.83%12.79%12.17%
Finger Lakes10.86%10.32%9.90%
Long Island8.24%7.87%7.58%
Mid-Hudson6.60%6.23%5.82%
Mohawk Valley10.32%10.43%9.96%
New York City4.83%4.52%4.26%
North Country13.27%13.40%13.00%
Southern Tier7.88%7.99%8.07%
Western New York12.92%12.36%11.25%
Statewide6.92%6.64%6.27%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHSaturday, January 29, 2022Sunday, January 30, 2022Monday, January 31, 2022
Bronx4.16%3.88%3.67%
Kings4.89%4.58%4.30%
New York3.91%3.67%3.53%
Queens5.79%5.47%5.12%
Richmond6.00%5.70%5.41%

Yesterday, 7,119 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,791,065. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany55,69892
Allegany8,33718
Broome42,44180
Cattaraugus14,51746
Cayuga15,04338
Chautauqua22,47653
Chemung20,18348
Chenango8,64418
Clinton14,91865
Columbia9,46029
Cortland9,82123
Delaware7,22315
Dutchess61,73589
Erie200,464483
Essex5,12518
Franklin8,42621
Fulton11,68927
Genesee13,17916
Greene8,14722
Hamilton7870
Herkimer13,01040
Jefferson18,52663
Lewis5,8697
Livingston11,03015
Madison12,05826
Monroe145,575209
Montgomery11,15124
Nassau391,526470
Niagara45,95177
NYC2,232,2022,639
Oneida50,17284
Onondaga102,348240
Ontario18,62248
Orange103,141182
Orleans8,29114
Oswego23,42396
Otsego9,13125
Putnam22,84618
Rensselaer29,45657
Rockland89,70271
Saratoga43,20384
Schenectady31,14656
Schoharie4,67115
Schuyler3,2325
Seneca5,42618
St. Lawrence19,12068
Steuben18,57450
Suffolk416,036684
Sullivan17,63536
Tioga10,02620
Tompkins16,38334
Ulster29,75455
Warren12,63539
Washington11,26936
Wayne16,19141
Westchester242,284257
Wyoming7,99812
Yates3,1393

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region34122666.30%11533.70%
Central New York22216373.40%5926.60%
Finger Lakes64032650.90%31449.10%
Long Island1,13959752.40%54247.60%
Mid-Hudson72640756.10%31943.90%
Mohawk Valley1459968.30%4631.70%
New York City3,0721,56050.80%1,51249.20%
North Country1297961.20%5038.80%
Southern Tier1929449.00%9851.00%
Western New York52529355.80%23244.20%
Statewide7,1313,84453.90%3,28746.10%

Yesterday, 122 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 53,088. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Allegany1
Bronx10
Broome1
Chenango1
Dutchess5
Erie7
Franklin1
Fulton2
Kings18
Monroe6
Montgomery1
Nassau4
New York9
Niagara3
Oneida4
Onondaga1
Orange2
Otsego2
Queens16
Richmond6
Rockland2
Saratoga3
Suffolk9
Warren1
Wayne1
Westchester6

Yesterday, 8,823 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 10,673 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region958,429346
Central New York640,916281
Finger Lakes856,553444
Long Island2,152,7761,872
Mid-Hudson1,683,1341,527
Mohawk Valley322,652160
New York City7,897,8453,335
North Country300,375206
Southern Tier436,206188
Western New York947,534464
Statewide16,196,4208,823

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region873,891468
Central New York590,817347
Finger Lakes790,112503
Long Island1,898,2462,254
Mid-Hudson1,467,0791,502
Mohawk Valley298,541183
New York City6,939,0384,351
North Country270,677167
Southern Tier397,640200
Western New York864,840698
Statewide14,390,88110,673

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region431,8369459,521
Central New York284,0721,1349,735
Finger Lakes446,0231,57213,074
Long Island891,3533,82631,969
Mid-Hudson708,8363,19724,834
Mohawk Valley151,5605314,657
New York City2,186,9475,96776,914
North Country132,7375894,190
Southern Tier204,0255905,368
Western New York486,5321,68514,559
Statewide5,923,92120,036194,821

