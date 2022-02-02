New York State prepares emergency response assets for approaching winter storm

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State is preparing for the fast-approaching winter storm.

On Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets as a winter storm system is expected to hit regions across the state starting Wednesday night.

Agencies directed to prepare for the winter storm include the Department of Transportation, Thruway Authority, Department of Environmental Conservation, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Department of Public Service, New York State Police, New York Power Authority, Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Port Authority.

Weather experts predict that a foot of snow or more is possible in areas across the North Country, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region and Western and Central New York.

The storm is expected to start with mixed precipitation on Wednesday night, with a round of snow, sleet and freezing rain taking place Thursday afternoon. Precipitation is expected to transition to snow by Friday morning for the majority of New York.

According to the Governor’s Office, power outages and tree damage are possible due to ice and snow accumulations. Additionally, travel in affected areas could be hazardous, especially during morning and evening commutes on Thursday and Friday.

Governor Hochul warned New Yorkers to limit travel, avoid dangerous conditions and allow emergency response crews to complete their missions during this storm.

“We’re now in the thick of winter and this newest storm is poised to hit us with everything in the weather arsenal – heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “There is much uncertainty with this storm, but we are monitoring forecasts and models and ready for whatever Mother Nature throws our way.”

Below is a list of travel tips to consider during severe winter weather conditions:

Do not drive unless necessary during winter storms

Use cuation on bridges

Drive at slower speed when approaching patches of wet leaves

Stock vehicles with blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick-energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.

Keep your gas tank full

Keep call phone batterie charged and keep it with you whenever travelin

Inform someone of your travel plans.

Keep vehicles clear of ice and snow.

Plan stops and keep distance between cars

Multiple weather warnings and watches have been issued by the National Weather Service in anticipation of the multiple-day event, which is expected to move southwest-to-northeast across the state beginning Wednesday evening.