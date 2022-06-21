(WSYR-TV) — Dr. Mary T. Bassett, New York’s Health Commissioner, shared her personal experience when she was just a college student in 1979, about to begin her internship in internal medicine at Harlem Hospital.

At the time, Roe V. Wade was still a fairly new law, granting women who wished to receive an abortion the privilege to do so without any repercussions.

Due to primary care facilities and schools not properly educating females on the subject of contraception or abortion, many young females were left without the knowing what to do — leading them to pregnancy without a backup plan.

Dr. Bassett opened up recently about her experience saying, “My own decision-making process was swift. How could a first-year intern who was expected to work 36-hour shifts also carry and care for a child? She—I—could not. I turned to the same institution that had provided me, and generations before me, with safe contraception: a Planned Parenthood center in New York. Only this time, I needed a safe, legal, and affordable abortion. I have barely looked back since.”

Dr. Bassett chose to revisit her experience due to the upcoming decision being made in the U.S. Supreme Court as the decision about reversing Roe V. Wade remains up in the air.

The reversal of the law will leave women without a way to receive safe abortions, which could ultimately lead to a rise in mental health issues or even physical health problems.

Dr. Bassett is urging the Supreme Court to think about what may happen if they choose to reverse the law.

“Taking the right to abortion away will not stop abortions—it never has—but it will make these procedures more desperate, deadly, and dangerous. For those who will be unable to surpass new barriers—communities of color or those who are poorer, with fewer resources and less time—the consequences will be gravest. Already seismic inequities will deepen, crushing those who need more access to health care, not less.”

New York’s Health Commissioner also adds, “My career and my children are a product of my own hard work and choices, underpinned by a society and health care system that once understood the necessity of an individual’s right to choose their own destiny.”

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $35 million dollar funding towards supporting abortion providers. The governor is anticipating that those who wish to have an abortion in other states that are abolishing the procedure will now travel to ‘safe states’ to receive safe abortions.

As we await the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dr. Bassett is urging for health care providers to be ready to provide those in need with other safe ways to go about abortion.

“For those of us in public health, we must consider ways to increase the availability of oral abortion medication and expand the number of providers who can work across states, not just within. We must continue to break down barriers for those who continue to need more education, resources, and support to access safe abortions. And we must demonstrate the sweeping individual, societal, and economic success that follows safe abortion access as a fundamental component of health care, for all.