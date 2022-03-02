WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A massive power outage has been confirmed throughout the North Country.

According to the National Grid power outage map, this includes part of Jefferson and Lewis counties.

The outage spans from Southern Jefferson County, across to Lewis County, up the shoreline of Lake Ontario, throughout Watertown and north to communities along the St. Lawrence River.

As of 8:30 a.m., 39,796 were affected in Jefferson County, 1,026 were impacted in Lewis County and 225 were hit in St. Lawrence County.

Based on the information provided by National Grid, the outage first began at 8:23 a.m. The estimated time of power restoration is 11:30 a.m.

Downed wires were also confirmed on U.S. Route 11 in the Town of Pamelia at 8:30 a.m. in Jefferson County. Both lanes at Plaza Drive have been closed to traffic.

Impacted locations, according to reports included Watertown High School, Jefferson Community College, and Samaritan Medical Center.

Towns with reported outages are listed below:

Adams

Alexandria

Brownville

Cape Vincent

Champion

Clayton

Croghan

Denmark

Ellisburg

Hammond

Harrisburg

Henderson

Hounsfield

LeRay

Lorraine

Lowville

Lyme

Montague

Orleans

Pamelia

Pickney

Pulaski

Rodman

Sandy Creek

Theresa

Watertown

Wilna

Worth

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC50 for updates.