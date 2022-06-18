(WSYR-TV)– New York has received roughly $1.1 million in grants to help fund 32 organizations that are categorized under the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program’s Nutrition Education and Obesity Prevention (SNAP-ED). The Community Growers program and the Food Box program are amongst these programs that have been granted funds to help them assist the community.

The Community Growers program aims to help provide proper education to those who have interest in learning how to produce food while maintaining healthy food choices. The goal is to help families in the community who are struggling due to inflation. The program hopes to provide the community with the proper knowledge to help those struggling at the moment, understand the benefits of growing your own foods rather than buying processed food.

The Food Box program offers aid to community-led gardens and not-for-profits and is set to help those who receive SNAP have access to local produce while also providing nutritional education. The program buys food from producers and distributes the items to food banks to help people in need.

“The SNAP-Ed Food Box and Community Growers grant programs are critical in boosting the production and consumption of healthy foods across New York State, particularly in historically underserved communities. I’m excited to see so many great projects awarded funding this year and look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition. I encourage all eligible organizations to apply for the remaining Food Box Grant Program funds to continue expanding access to nutritious, local produce to our communities that need it most,” said Richard A. Ball, the State Agriculture Commissioner.

New York is urging organizations in need of financial help, to apply for these benefits as funding is still available. The last day to apply is today, July 18.

To apply, eligible organizations can visit: https://agriculture.ny.gov/funding-opportunities

The following is a list of organizations who have been granted awards:

Organizations awarded in Capital Region:

Kite’s Nest, Inc. (Columbia County) – $49,983

Organizations awarded in Finger Lakes:

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben County (Steuben County) – $36,693

Organizations awarded in Long Island:

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County (Nassau County) – $50,000

Organizations awarded in Mid-Hudson:

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Orange County (Orange County) – $47,562

Organizations awarded in New York City:

Colonial Farmhouse Restoration Society of Bellerose, Inc. (Queens County) – $50,000

Organizations awarded in Western New York: