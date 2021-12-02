NY leaders, organizations urging for Build Back Better legislation to include paid leave

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda as the House meets to debate the Build Back Better Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — A group of New York leaders and organizations are urging for paid leave to be included in recent legislation passed in the U.S. House.

On December 2, a group of 785 leaders and organizations released a letter sent to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, urging the Senator to include paid leave in the final Build Back Better legislative package.

In the letter, the group discussed the value of paid leave benefits in New York. The group claimed that “paid leave is an effective and necessary tool for public health and for our economic security and growth.”

They stated that before the COVID-19 pandemic, workers and their families lost $22.5 billion in wages each year on average due to a lack of paid leave. Adding that [aid leave policies can support work and labor force strength and improve worker retention.

The letter was signed by elected officials, organizational leaders, organizations, unions, businesses. business leaders, members of the entertainment industry, Jewish leaders and organizations and individual New York residents. The full letter can be read below: