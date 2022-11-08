RICHFIELD SPRINGS N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are reporting the kayaker who went missing at Canadarago Lake in October was recovered on November 7th.

According to police, on Monday, the body of 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield Massachusetts was located and recovered from Canadarago Lake.

Mayock was last seen with his kayak on the boat launch on October 22nd.

The New York State Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in providing tips and information, to the Richfield Springs Fire Department for the use of their watercraft, as well as to all of the agencies that assisted in the search efforts.