NYS Public Service Commission cuts National Grid rate hike request

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The NYS Public Service Commission announced on Thursday that they had approved a three-year rate plan for Upstate N.Y. National Grid customers. The rate plan is over one-third lower than what the company initially requested. National Grid provides electric service to around 1.6 million households in upstate N.Y. and gas service to around 600,000 households.

National Grid initially sought a 4.9%, or $100.4 million, increase of base electric delivery revenues and an increase of 9.8%, or $41.8 million, in base natural gas delivery revenues.

Instead, a new three-year rate plan for electric and gas provided by National Grid was established. The plan, which started July 1, 201, and runs through June 30, 2024, sets a 1.4% electric revenue increase and 1.8% gas revenue increase for National Grid in the first year and 1.8% and 1.9% the following years, respectively.

The table below describes what sort of price increase you might see in the following years, depending on your location within National Grid’s territory.

Service Year 1 Potential Increase Year 2 Potential Increase Year 3 Potential Increase Gas 1.99% 3.13% 3.29% Electric 2.02% – 2.20% 1.98% – 2.12% 2.24% – 2.40% Usage is based on 82 therms per month (gas) and 600 kw per month (electric).

“The joint proposal we adopted today allows for funding for the company to maintain safe and reliable service while moderating rate impacts during the term of the rate plan and mitigating the impacts to ratepayers suffering the financial consequences of the pandemic,” said Public Service Commission Chair Rory M. Christian. “Further, this agreement is consistent with our nation-leading clean energy initiatives, as well as our social and economic policies.”

The joint proposal was signed by Multiple Intervenors, N.Y. Power Authority, Direct Energy Services, Marathon Power, the State Office of General Services, and Walmart.

You can see the entire document regarding the decision on the NYS Public Service Commission’s website by entering Case Number 20-E-0380 or 20-G-0381 in the input box labeled “Search for Case/Matter Number” in the Commission Documents section.