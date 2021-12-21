Off the Beaten Path: Park Avenue Confectionary

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For 14 years, Park Avenue Confectionary in Mechanicville has been making chocolates and other confections by hand. Owners Kevin and Rebecca Tollisen started the chocolate business in college when they began dating.

“It’s been a passion of my husband and mine for many years now. He used to make chocolates while he was in college and I would help him make chocolates and wrap when we were dating!” said Rebecca.

After they got married, the opportunity to open a store in Mechanicville popped up in October 2007. Over the years raising a family in the chocolate shop has paid off she says, since the teenagers now help with the family business.

From chocolate-dipped Oreos to melt-in-your-mouth truffles, their long list of delightful treats keep bringing back their loyal fan base. For those of you who are looking for the sweets from your childhood, they keep their shelves stocked with nostalgic candies.

Hot cocoa bombs are very popular at the local candy store. They sell almost 150 per day.

“A lot of people say when they come in this place looks wonderful, its like a diamond in the rough, a little jewel in a hometown,” said Rebecca.

Still need to do some last minute shopping? Park Avenue Confectionary is open Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.