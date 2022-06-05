RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — One woman was killed and two people were airlifted to the hospital after being involved in a crash in the town of Rutland.

According to New York State Police, a 2017 Ford pickup truck operated by 34-year-old Brandon G. Rust from Dexter was traveling west on State Route 12 around 8:35 a.m. on June 5. An accident occurred when the truck crossed over into the eastbound lanes and struck a 2017 Toyota Highlander head-on.

The Highlander was being operated by 29-year-old Robin Michelle Lieby from Watertown, according to police. Lieby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rust was extricated from his truck by Rutland Fire and Rescue and airlifted to Upstate University Hospital with serious internal injuries. Lieby’s 10-year-old son was a rear-seat passenger in the vehicle and was airlifted to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.