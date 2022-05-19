(WSYR-TV) – On Thursday, May 19th, County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced the Oneida County Department of Emergency Services’ new ‘ASAP’ communication system that improves response time between alarm companies and 9-1-1 dispatchers.

“The installation of the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) program into our system, will improve 9-1-1 response time for Oneida County residents and businesses who have alarm systems. Prior to this, alarm companies would call using our non-emergency numbers to report a burglary, fire, or medical alarm, requiring our dispatch to receive and manually enter that information. With this new addition, we will get the alarm notification electronically, which will automatically populate the data into our system.” – County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr.

With more accurate data and the elimination of miscommunication, the hope is that there will be fewer unnecessary calls between alarm companies and telecommunicators and that dispatchers will be better able to assist emergency responders during an emergency.

For more information on the ‘ASAP’ program visit: https://tma.us/asap/.