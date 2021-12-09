Depending on type of gathering, Oneida County will require masks or temperature checks indoors

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a week of triple-digit daily case numbers and two confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente will institute new public health measures in Oneida County, ordering different rules based on the type of venue.

Regardless of vaccination status, masks will be required for people inside all public indoor places like grocery stores, theaters, and sports venues. Restaurants are included, with the exception of seated at a table.

For private venues hosting wedding receptions or parties, temperature checks are required for attendees instead of masks.

Any type of business or venue can opt-out of the rules if they commit to checking people’s vaccine status at the door.

The rules are in place from Monday, December 13 to January 10, 2022. The policy will also be evaluated before the end date for possible early termination.