STITTVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Health Department has reported that a man and dog were exposed to rabies by a raccoon in Stittville on June 23rd.

A person and a dog were also exposed to the infected raccoon. The exposed human received a post-exposure prophylaxis shot and the dog received a rabies booster shot.

The Health Department would like to remind residents of the county that indoor pets and other animals, especially bats, are still susceptible to rabies and can carry the disease into your home. Indoor/outdoor dogs, cats, and ferrets must stay up to date with all rabies vaccinations per NYS law.

If you see an animal, wild or stray, with these signs, do not approach it and stay away. If any animal is acting strangely, call your local animal control officer for help.

Signs of rabies include:

Animal acting strangely

Animal acting mad

Animal acting shy – the animal may get unusually close

Drooling or foaming from the mouth

The Oneida County Health Department has scheduled Rabies Vaccination Clinics throughout the year in the following locations:

July 26, 2022, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Vienna Town Garage.

August 22, 2022, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Rome Kennedy Arena.

October 7, 2022, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Town of Trenton Offices.

Anyone interested in vaccinating their pets is to make an appointment by calling 315-798-5064 or online at https://ocgov.net/health.

For more information on Rabies Prevention, contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5064 or log onto our website at https://www.ocgov.net//oneida/envhealth/MosquitoesTicksRabies.