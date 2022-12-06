ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a 16-year-old child was sexually abused by a woman at a home in Rome during an incident that occurred back in July of 2022.

According to the Sheriff, on July 15th, 2022, a report was received by the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center that 25-year-old Paula Amo of Rome allegedly engaged in inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old boy.

An Oneida County Sheriff’s investigator with the Child’s Advocacy Center was then assigned to the case. Following an investigation, it was learned that during an incident on July 11th, Amo allegedly subjected the child to lewd and inappropriate sexual acts and behaviors while at a residence in Rome.

The case was then turned over to the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office for Grand Jury consideration, and on November 30th, Amo was indicted on the following charges:

Sexual Abuse in the First Degree (Class D Felony)

A warrant was issued for her arrest by Oneida County Court Judge Robert Bauer and on December 6th, 2022, Amo turned herself into the Oneida County Sheriff’s Warrants Unit.

Amo has been arraigned and released on her own recognizance, under supervised conditions set in place by Oneida County Probation.

An Order of Protection was issued by the court and other services have been offered on behalf of the victim by the Child Advocacy Center.